Nivetha Pethuraj to Shruti Haasan: Take cues from these 7 South stars to ace animal print outfits

Fashion is one industry that keeps evolving very quickly. Some trends take over the industry and leave soon. If there’s one trend that has been there for more than three decades, it is nothing but the animal printed outfits. Even in our wardrobes, there will be outfits with animal prints. Starting from leopard, zebra to snakeskin, this trend has evolved along with the fashion industry over the years. Like most of the trends, animal prints are a little risky.

One needs to be very careful and should know how to pull it off to ace the animal print outfits. If you are planning to try this, here’s a round-up of celebrities from the South who have aced the trend. Scroll down to get some style tips by taking a glance at how these celebrities have worn animal print and it will help you get an idea.

Shruti Haasan

In this photo, Shruti Haasan can be seen in what looks like a jumpsuit that has snakeskin prints. She has completed the look with chunky bracelets and kada for hand accessories. Her bright wine-coloured lipstick has completed the overall look. She has opted to tie her hair into a ponytail and it has made sure that she does not overdo the overall look. This look can be referred to when you are trying a snakeskin printed outfit.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia has kept it as minimum as possible when it comes to accessories for animal print outfits. For this leopard print short dress, Tamannaah has opted nude makeup and her simple yet elegant earring goes hand in hand with the overall look. She too has tied her hair into a ponytail and her silhouettes are complementing the overall look. If you are looking for an inspiration to wear animal printed dress, take a look at Tamannaah’s leopard printed dress here.

Nivetha Pethuraj

Nivetha Pethuraj’s leopard printed top is a must-have in every girl’s wardrobe and it can be worn for occasions like from a casual outing to a small party. She has kept her accessories minimal and opted to wear Chanel earrings. Her minimal makeup goes with the messy bun for a hairstyle. This look can be tried by anyone and all one needs is a similar top and one is all set to incorporate this look.

Malavika Mohanan

This sleeveless zebra printed top is too cool to miss. To complete this look, Malavika Mohanan has kept her hair free and her unique neckpiece is the cherry on top. She has completed the look with 90s style sunglasses and minimal makeup. Last seen in Rajinikanth’s Petta, Malavika Mohanan will be next seen as the leading lady in Thalapathy Vijay’s Master.

Trisha Krishnan

South queen Trisha Krishnan shared this photo of herself in a zebra printed top along with her mom on the occasion of Mother's Day. To complete this look, Trisha has opted to let go of all jewels and her nude makeup shares are a huge add on and it has complemented the overall look. Last seen in 96, Trisha will be next seen in Ram, Raangi, Paramapadham Vilayattu. She has been roped in to play a key role in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan.

Pooja Hegde

This furry jacket with leopard print is a must-have in every girl’s winter wardrobe. With black pants and brown winter boots, Pooja has totally aced the look. Her free hair and elegant makeup have finetuned the look. Last seen in Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, Pooja Hegde will be next seen in Prabhas’ upcoming film, which is yet to be titled.

Rashmika Mandanna

Queen of expressions Rashmika Mandanna, can be seen in a furry leopard printed jacket in the photo below, which was taken during her vacation. This look can be used as an inspiration if you are getting your winter wardrobe ready. Last seen with Nithiin in Bheeshma, Rashmika Mandanna will be next seen in Allu Arjun’s Pushpa.

Credits :Instagram

