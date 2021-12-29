Nivetha Thomas dances to the tunes of Jai Balayya from Akhanda; WATCH
Advertisement
Nivetha Thomas shared a clip on her social media handle where she is dancing to the tunes of Jai Balayya song from Akhanda. The post was captioned as, “Tis the season to be jolly! Okay..Experiencing the experience that Akhanda was”. The actress looks carefree while tapping her foot on the catchy number. Nivetha Thomas is seen sharing updates of personal and professional life on social media including interesting insights into her upcoming projects.
Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer Akhanda was released on 2 December 2021 and has received mixed reviews for the viewers. The action drama has been written and directed by Boyapati Srinu. Financed by Dwaraka Creations, the film stars Nandamuri Balakrishna in a dual role along with Pragya Jaiswal, Jagapathi Babu and Srikanth in pivotal roles.
Meanwhile, the actress will next be seen in director Sudheer Varma’s upcoming comedy Saakini Dakini. The film also stars Regina Cassandra and Rajiv Kumar Aneja in the lead. Saakini Dakini is the Telugu remake of South Korean film Midnight Runners. he film produced jointly by D. Suresh Babu, Sunitha Tati and Hyunwoo Thomas Kim. It is known that Shakini and Dakini are the names of powerful ghosts, according to Hindu mythology. Apparently, both Nivetha and Regina will be seen in powerful roles in the movie, as the title suggests.In fact, Nivetha and Regina are performing some risky stunts for the film shoot of which was already wrapped up. The film is likely to be out by mid 2022.
Advertisement
Credits: Nivetha Thomas Instagram
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!