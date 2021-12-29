Nivetha Thomas dances to the tunes of Jai Balayya from Akhanda; WATCH

Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer Akhanda was released on 2 December 2021 and has received mixed reviews for the viewers. The action drama has been written and directed by Boyapati Srinu. Financed by Dwaraka Creations, the film stars Nandamuri Balakrishna in a dual role along with Pragya Jaiswal, Jagapathi Babu and Srikanth in pivotal roles.

Nivetha Thomas shared a clip on her social media handle where she is dancing to the tunes of Jai Balayya song from Akhanda. The post was captioned as, “Tis the season to be jolly! Okay..Experiencing the experience that Akhanda was”. The actress looks carefree while tapping her foot on the catchy number. Nivetha Thomas is seen sharing updates of personal and professional life on social media including interesting insights into her upcoming projects.