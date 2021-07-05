Nivetha Thomas is the definition of simplicity and beauty in a red saree as she poses in THIS throwback photo

Nivetha Thomas clad in a red saree, bindi in front of the hot cup of coffee looks simple yet elegant with such a smile. This throwback photo will surely cure the Monday blues.

Nivetha Thomas, is known for impeccable performances in films like Ninu Kori, Gentleman, and Darbar. The actress has already signed on a few projects and will be seen opposite some of the biggest stars in the Telugu movie industry. Nivetha also made a name for herself as an actress who can pull off any role with ease and also gave herself credibility as a versatile actress. The actress is an avid social media user and often shares beautiful photos on social media. This photo of Nivetha Thomas in saree is all things beautiful.

We chanced upon one such beautiful picture of Nivetha in a saree and it deserves all the attention. Nivetha can be seen in a red saree, a red bindi, and a beautiful smile with a hot coffee in front to make it overall a perfect photo. The actress looks gorgeous as ever in a photo that sees her posing with a cup of coffee. Fans of the actress can't get enough of her simplicity and beauty. Vakeel Saab actress Nivetha Thomas dazzles in the latest photo as she dons a red saree. Nivetha's social media account is filled with some stunning photos of her that might leave you mesmerized, this is just an addition to it.

Take a look:

Also Read: Kalidas Jayaram pens a heartfelt birthday note for his Paava Kadhaigal director Sudha Kongara; Shares BTS Phot

On the work front, Nivetha recently scored a blockbuster hit with the courtroom drama and the Pawan Kalyan starrer Vakeel Saab. Her performance as Pallavi in this movie was critically acclaimed. Nivetha is working on another project along with Regina Cassandra. This movie is the official Telugu remake of the South Korean action-comedy movie Midnight Runners. This movie is directed by Sudheer Varma.

Credits :Nivetha Thomas Instagram

Share your comment ×