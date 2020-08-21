Nivetha Thomas to essay Prabhas' sister in the upcoming Nag Ashwin directorial?

The news reports on the upcoming film with Prabhas in the lead state that Nivetha Thomas will be essaying the role of the lead actor's sister. This film will be helmed by director Nag Ashwin of Mahanati fame.

The latest news update about the upcoming film starring Prabhas states that actress Nivetha Thomas will be essaying the role of the lead actor's sister. This flick will be helmed by ace director Nag Ashwin. The director is known for his blockbuster hit titled Mahanati. The super hit film had sultry siren Keerthy Suresh in the lead. The makers of the Nag Ashwin directorial had previously announced that the Bollywood diva, will be playing the female lead in the much-awaited drama.

The film is an ambitious project of the director and the lead actor. The news reports further go on to add that the film will be a science fiction flick. The news reports on the stunning actress Nivetha Thomas state that the actress will also feature in the upcoming film called V. This film will feature actor Nani who is fondly called Natural Star by his fans and followers. The film V is expected to be a suspense thriller. The Nani starrer also feature actors Sudheer Babu and Aditi Rao Hydari in key roles. The makers of V recently announced that the film will be releasing on a digital streaming platform on September 5.

The fans and film audiences are eagerly looking forward to this film. Prabhas on the other hand will also feature in the highly anticipated drama, Adipurush. This film was announced recently and will be helmed by director Om Raut. The film is backed by Bhushan Kumar of T-series.

