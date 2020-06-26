Nivetha Thomas to feature in Mahesh Babu's upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata?

The makers of the Parasuram directorial have not yet made an official announcement about Nivetha's casting in the film. But there is a strong buzz in the south film industry that the Ninnu Kori actress will be playing a key part in the Mahesh Babu starrer.

The southern diva Nivetha Thomas, who featured in the Rajinikanth starrer Darbar will reportedly essay a key role in Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The makers of the Parasuram directorial have not yet made an official announcement about Nivetha's casting in the film. But there is a strong buzz in the south film industry that the Ninnu Kori actress will be playing a key part in the Mahesh Babu starrer. The film is helmed by the Geetha Govindam director Parasuram. The team of Sarkaru Vaari Paata released the first look poster of the southern drama on May 31, on the eve of superstar Krishna's birthday.

The first look poster of the film, featured Mahesh Babu in a rugged look. Mahesh Babu is seen with a tattoo of a one rupee coin, and an ear piercing. The film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata's first look poster has left the fans and film audiences very intrigued. The fans are now waiting for another update about the highly anticipated film, starring the Pokiri star. Mahesh Babu, recently featured as the lead actor in the blockbuster film, Sarileru Neekevvaru. The film was helmed by ace south director Anil Ravipudi. The film featured the Dear Comrade actress Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead.

The fans and audience members gave the film a thundering response at the box office. With the latest news update of Nivetha Thomas joining the team of Sarkaru Vaari Paata, the fans of the sultry siren are very keen to know what role she is essaying the Mahesh Babu starrer.

