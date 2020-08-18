  1. Home
Nivetha Thomas to feature in Prabhas' upcoming film with director Nag Ashwin?

The news report about actress Nivetha Thomas joining the star cast of the Prabhas starrer, has left the fans curious about her character in the film.
There is a strong buzz in the film industry that actress Nivetha Thomas will be essaying a key role in the upcoming film by director Nag Ashwin. This film will have Baahubali actor Prabhas in the lead. The makers of the upcoming flick have not yet announced the films official titled. But, the film is tentatively called Prabhas 21. This film is expected to be a pan India film. Now, the latest news reports state that Nivetha Thomas will be joining the star cast of the Nag Ashwin directorial.

The director is known for his blockbuster film Mahanati. This film featured actress Keerthy Suresh in the lead. The actress also received a National Award in the Best Actress category for the film. The fans and followers of Prabhas are very excited about his film with the well-known director, Nag Ashwin. The actor Prabhas enjoys a massive fan following on his social media accounts. The actor will be seen as the lead in the upcoming drama, titled, Radhe Shyam.

This film will feature the stunning actress Pooja Hegde in the lead. The fans and film audiences are eagerly looking forward to see the sizzling chemistry between Prabhas and Pooja Hegde. The audience members are looking forward to see the film on the big screen. The latest news update about actress Nivetha Thomas joining the cast of the Prabhas starrer, the fans are curious to know what character will she essay in the film.

