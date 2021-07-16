Nivetha Thomas looks flawless as she flaunts her no makeup skin; See PHOTO

Nivetha Thomas took to Instagram and shared a photo looking gorgeous as she flaunts her no makeup look and natural skin.

Nivetha Thomas who made her Telugu debut with the movie Gentleman (2016) alongside the Natural star Nani, won the hearts of Telugu audience and became one of the most sought-after actresses in no time. This Kerala beauty has a huge following on the Interent and often takes to social media to share aspects of her personal and professional life. Today, the actress flaunted her no makeup, natural look in this photo and we are totally loving it.

Nivetha Thomas took to social media and shared a goregous photo of herself, where she can be seen flaunting her no makeup skin. Clad in casual wear, she is seen posing in her long tresses and natural skin. The actress captioned the photo, “What you looking at?” This natural look of Nivetha is receiving a lot of hearts and comments from the fans. Take a look at the photo here:

On the work front, Nivetha Thomas recently scored a blockbuster hit with the courtroom drama and the Pawan Kalyan starrer Vakeel Saab (2021). Her performance as Pallavi in this movie was critically acclaimed. She is working on another project along with Regina Cassandra. This movie is the official Telugu remake of the South Korean action comedy movie Midnight Runners (2017). This movie is directed by Sudheer Varma who is known for his movies Swamy Ra Ra and Ranarangam.

Credits :Nivetha Thomas Instagram

