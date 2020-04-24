Nivetha Thomas to play female lead in Allu Arjun’s Pushpa? Find out

Nivetha Thomas, who was last seen in Rajinikanth's Darbar, will be seen as the female lead in Allu Arjun's Pushpa.

Allu Arjun’s upcoming film Pushpa has been making headlines for various reasons from casting to shooting dates. Now, in a recent report, it has been mentioned that Nivetha Thomas will be seen as the female lead in the Sukumar directorial. While Rashmika Mandanna is officially a part of the pan Indian film, media reports suggested that Vijay Sethupathi has walked out of the film. As per the latest buzz, Kannada actor Dhananjay and Bollywood actor Suneil Shetty are also part of the film.

Meanwhile, Nivetha Thomas will also be seen in Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab, which is the Telugu remake of National Award winning Bollywood film, Pink. Anjali and Ananya Nagalla will also be seen in leading roles, while Pawan Kalyan will be seen playing the lawyer. The film is being directed by Sriram Venu will be and it is jointly bankrolled by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju. Filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas, who has delivered some megahit movies with Pawan Kalyan, has been roped in to write dialogues for this film too.

Nivetha Thomas was last seen in Rajinikanth’a Darbar. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film also had Nayanthara in a lead role. In the film, Nivetha Thomas played the role of Rajinikanth’s daughter. Her role as Valli was lauded by the Kollywood fans and it was critically acclaimed too. She will also be seen in Nani’s next film V.

