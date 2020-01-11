Nivetha Thomas sends out an EMOTIONAL message to Darbar fans

Actor Nivetha Thomas took to Twitter and thanked people who supported her role as Rajinikanth's daughter in Darbar.

While we are unable to contain our excitement after watching Thalaivar on the big screens, Nivitha Thomas, who played the role of Rajinikanth’s daughter in Darbar, took to Twitter and thanked people who supported her role in the film. The film, which hit the big screens on January 9, is receiving positive response from the audience . Lady super star Nayanthara was also featured in the film, and she played the role of Rajinikanth’s love interest.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote, “There are no words to thank the fans who are making this film a success. Thanks for accepting my role as Rajinikanth’s daughter in the film. I’m watching the film along with the fans in theaters. This is your film, your victory". In a separate Tweet, she wrote, “Your Adithya Arunachalam, our Thalaivar, my father. The one and only super star”.

DARBAR Ungal vazhthukkalodu indha padathai mun kondupogum rasigargalikku nandri solla varthai illai

Valli’ei sir’in magalaaga ettru ivvolovu adharavai kodukindra ellorukum mikka nandri!! Rajini sir rasigargalodu naanum thiraiyil kondadugindren!

Idhu ungal padam,ungal vettri — Nivetha Thomas (@i_nivethathomas) January 10, 2020

Meanwhile, grapevine has that Nivetha Thomas will be sharing screen space with actor Siddharth. Apparently, Siddharth will play dual roles in the film. According to Behindwoods Priyanka Jawalkar will also be featured in the film. It is being said that the film will be a rural entertainer and Amirtharaj will make his directorial debut with it. Apparently, the film will go on floors in the first week of February.

