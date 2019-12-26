Nivetha Thomas to share screen space with Siddharth?

Grapevine has that south star Nivetha Thomas will be seen sharing screen space with sensational actor Siddharth in his next film.

If reports are to be believed, south star Nivetha Thomas will be seen sharing screen space with actor Siddharth. Apparently, the film will have two female leads. Sudhan Sundaram, who is producing Siddharth’s upcoming movie Takkar will bankroll this project as well. The film will be released in Tamil and Telugu simultaneously. Meanwhile, Nivetha Thomas will also be seen in the Telugu remake of Pink. The shooting will begin next month, say reports.

Apparently, Nivetha Thomas may be playing the role done by from the original. However, there has been no official confirmation on this yet. Pawan Kalyan will be seen playing the role of Amitabh Bachchan in the film and he will be joining the sets in February. Due to his political commitments, Pawan Kalyan stayed away from the limelight. His last film was Agnyaathavaasi, which released in 2018.

Nivetha Thomas will also be seen in Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Darbar. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film is all set to be released for Pongal 2020. Lyca productions is bankrolling the project and lady superstar Nayanthara will be playing the female lead in the film. Other than Nayanthara and Nivetha Thomas, the film stars an ensemble cast of Sunil Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Yogi Babu, Thambi Ramaiah, Sriman, Jatin Sharma, Nawab Shah and Dalip Tahil in important roles.

Credits :123Telugu

Read More