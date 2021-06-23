Nivetha Thomas shares breathtaking pictures in a red saree and flaunts her vibrant smile

Nivetha Thomas shared pictures of herself in a red saree on Instagram and fans declared it as eye fest.

Nivetha Thomas is one of the talented actresses in the South film industry. She is known for her charming screen presence and wonderful performance in films like Darbar, Gentleman, Ninnu Kori, Jai Lava Kusha, Brochevarevarura, V and her recently released Vakeel Saab. The actress is quite active on social media and has a huge fan following. Today, Nivetha shared a picture in a saree and she looks vibrant. Nivetha Thomas took to her Instagram handle and shared a pictures of herself in a red saree and she looks absolutely gorgeous.

In the photos, the Darbar actor is seen in a vibrant red saree, matching it with a shiny blue coloured blouse and neutral-toned makeup. Sharing the pictures, Nivetha Thomas wrote, "When an old saree gently reminded me she existed and then gave me a hug." The pictures are currently getting a lot of love from fans in the comments section. Take a look:

Also Read: Wayback Wednesday: When Rana Daggubati shared a picture with Ram Charan & Tarun from their teen years

On the work front, Nivetha Thomas scored the biggest hit of the year with the courtroom drama Vakeel Saab (2021) alongside Pawan Kalyan, Anjali, Prakash Raj and Ananya Nagalla. Nivetha essayed the role of Pallavi, a strong woman who gets accused of a crime she did not commit. The actress is currently working on the Telugu remake of the South Korean action comedy Midnight Runners, along with Regina Cassandra. This movie is being directed by Sudheer Varma of Swamy Ra Ra fame.

Credits :Nivetha Thomas Instagram

Share your comment ×