Nivetha Thomas shares a PHOTO from the sets of Pawan Kalyan starrer Vakeel Saab as she resumes shoot

The gorgeous actress Nivetha Thomas shared a picture on her social media account from the sets of her upcoming film Vakeel Saab. The stunning actress shared a picture from the sets of the Pawan Kalyan starrer on her Twitter handle and the fans are very excited. The upcoming film Vakeel Saab is helmed by ace director Venu Sriram. The film will have the Power Star of the southern film industry, Pawan Kalyan in the lead. The film Vakeel Saab is a remake of the blockbuster Bollywood film called Pink.

The lead actor of the Venu Sriram directorial will be essaying the role of a lawyer. The makers of the much awaited drama had released a poster of Pawan Kalyan in his lawyer look from the upcoming film. Previously, the makers had released the film's first look poster which featured the lead star in a very new look. Pawan Kalyan enjoys a massive fan following on his social media handles, and they are very excited about the highly anticipated drama. The news reports on the upcoming film also states that actors Anjali and Ananya Nagalla will feature in the remake of Pink.

The news reports state that actress Shruti Haasan will also feature in the much awaited drama. The news reports further go on to add that the stunner will be essaying the role of Pawan Kalyan's wife. The fans and film audiences are eagerly waiting for the film to hit the big screen.

