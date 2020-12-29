Nivetha Thomas shows Keratosis Pilaris on her arms in her latest stunning photo; Shraddha Srinath comments

Nivetha Thomas has left many inspired and has shown the true meaning of self-love and self-acceptance.

No one better than Nivetha Thomas can understand what body positivity actually means. The stunner took to Instagram and shared a stunning picture of herself enjoying coffee. She also revealed having keratosis pilaris on her arms. The actress took to Twitter and shared a picture of herself flaunting keratosis pilaris on her arms. She wrote, "A beautiful evening! Just me and my keratosis hanging out with coffee." Shraddha Srinath also commented on the picture and wrote, "Omg I have the exact same thing on my arms," followed by a lot of heart emoticons.Â

Nivetha Thomas has left many inspired and has shown the true meaning of self-love and self-acceptance. What is keratosis pilaris? According to reports, it a common skin condition that causes patches, tiny bumps or pimples that are actually dead skin cells plugging hair follicles. Reportedly, they happen more in winter and clear up naturally by the time.Â

Meanwhile, Nivetha penned a beautiful note on her parents' anniversary. She wrote, "Happy Anniversary Amma and Daddy..May you live long, grow together in love, appreciate each other and be happy!."Â

On the professional front, the South beauty was last seen in Telugu film "V" co-starring Nani and Sudheer Babu. Nivetha Thomas has reportedly joined the star cast of Prabhas and Nag Ashwin's upcoming untitled film. An official word on the same is awaited.Â

