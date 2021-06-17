  1. Home
Nivetha Thomas takes her first Covid 19 jab; Requests her followers to get vaccinated

In April this year, Nivetha Thomas tested positive for Covid 19, due to which she skipped the pre release event of her film Vakeel Saab.
At a time when the country is slowly witnessing a drop in the number of Covid positive cases, things are slowly getting back to normalcy. However, celebrities are doing their part to encourage their fans and followers to get vaccinated. While actors including Aishwarya Rajesh, Malavika Mohanan and Vedika recently shared photos after vaccination, the latest one comes from none other than Nivetha Thomas. Taking to her Instagram space, she shared a photo of herself while announcing that she took her first jab.

She also requested her fans and followers to get vaccinated too. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Please get vaccinated”. In the photo, one can see the Darbar actress in an elegant Kalamkari Kurti, with face mask and hair tied to a neat pony. In April this year, the Papanasam actress tested positive for Covid 19, due to which she skipped the pre release event of her film Vakeel Saab.

Also Read: #Yash19 trends on social media; KGF star to play a Navy Officer in director Narthan's next?

She wrote on her Instagram stories, “Hi everyone, I’ve tested positive for COVID-19 and have isolated myself, adhering to all medical protocols and look forward to making a complete recovery. I want to thank everyone for their support and love and in particular thank my medical team that has ensured the best care. Please be café, wear a mask. Love, Nivetha.” On the work front, the actress was last seen in Vakeel Saab, which hit screens on April 9.

