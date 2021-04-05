Nivetha Thomas tests positive for COVID 19; Shares a note as she skips Vakeel Saab pre release event

Days after attending the promotional events of Vakeel Saab, Nivetha Thomas Took to her Instagram space and revealed that she has tested positive for COVID 19.

Well, it looks like the second COVID wave is getting more intense day by day. While South celebrities including Lokesh Kanagaraj, Jagame Thandhiram producer Sashikanth have announced on social media that they have tested positive for COVID 19, the latest South celebrity to test positive for the virus is Nivetha Thomas. Taking to her Instagram stories, Nivetha wrote that she has tested positive and has skipped to take part in the pre release event of her upcoming film Vakeel Saab.

She wrote on her Instagram stories, “Hi everyone, I’ve tested positive for COVID-19 and have isolated myself, adhering to all medical protocols and look forward to making a complete recovery. I want to thank everyone for their support and love and in particular thank my medical team that has ensured the best care. Please be café, wear a mask. Love, Nivetha.” (sic) It should be noted that she has been taking part in several promotional events with the cast and crew of Vakeel Saab.

On the work front, the actress will be next seen in Vakeel Saab, which will hit screens on April 9. During her interviews, Nivetha expressed her concern over fans not wearing masks, maintaining social distancing during the trailer launch of Vakeel Saab. Vakeel Saab is the Telugu remake of the Bollywood hit film Pink. Nivetha will be seen reprising the role , while Pawan Kalyan will be the male lead. Directed by Venu Sriram the film also has Anjali, Ananya Nagalla as the leading ladies, while Prakash Raj will be seen playing a key supporting role.

