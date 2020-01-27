Nivin Pauly and Aditi Balan starrer Padavettu has food stolen from the film's sets? Find Out

According to media reports, eatbles including parotta and chicken gravy were stolen from the sets of Nivin Pauly and Aditi Balan starrer Padaveetu

In what looks like a scene from a movie, food items brought to serve the crew and cast of Mollywood movie Padaveetu were stolen from the film's sets, suggest media reports. A four-member gang, who sneaked into the sets of the movie at Malur near Mattannur, stole parotta and chicken bought for around 80 persons. A case was filed against the said persons in the gang, who are all based out of Kanhileri, Kerala, namely K Jayesh, P Prajeesh, M Adarsh and P Vijil, for manhandling the crew members of the film.

According to a report in The New Indian Express, the gang had taken away the food in a big container and transported it in car. When the film crew realized about the theft, they reportedly chased the gang in another car. They chased them till they found the gang in Karetta. Reportedly, the gang was preparing to eat the food inside an isolated building. The gang members manhandled the crew when they approached the robbers and enquired them about the food.

When the Malur police reached the spot following the complaint, the gang had fled the spot and are now under hiding. Padavettu has Nivin Pauly playing the lead role and Aruvi-famed actor Aditi Balan will be seen as the female lead. The film’s shooting schedule in Malur has been going on for a while and it is expected to go on for another month. Apparently, the locals, who were very cooperative for the shoot were furious after the robbery, as they felt that it damaged the image of the people of the region.

Credits :New Indian Express

Read More