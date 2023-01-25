Nivin Pauly and Haneef Adeni team up for a new project; Shooting starts in Dubai: PICS

Nivin Pauly, the popular actor is now taking social media by storm with his new makeover. The versatile actor, who was brutally attacked by the netizens for his weight gain, has now clapped back at the trolls by shedding all extra kilos. The Premam actor's new look hints that the actor is set to go for a complete track change with his upcoming films. Nivin Pauly's future projects include Yezhu Kadal Yezhi Malai, Thaaram, and the untitled movie helmed by young filmmaker Haneef Adeni. Nivin Pauly and Haneef Adeni's project starts rolling in Dubai

The talented actor recently kickstarted the shooting of the untitled Haneef Adeni directorial in Dubai. The much-awaited project, which is touted to be a stylish entertainer, marks Nivin Pauly's second collaboration with the director after Mikhael, the 2019-released action thriller. As mentioned before, Nivin Pauly is appearing in a unique and stylish look in the movie. The actor-producer's new photographs from the location have taken social media by storm. The movie, which is now tentatively titled #NP42 is jointly produced by Listin Stephen and Nivin Pauly himself, under the banners Magic Frames and Pauly Junior Pictures. Check out the location pictures below:

NP 42: Cast and crew The much-awaited project, which will be majorly shot in Dubai, will feature a stellar star cast including Jaffer Idukki, Vinay Fort, Vijilesh, Mamitha Baiju, Arsha Chandni, and some of the talented artists in the supporting roles. Vishnu Thandasserry is the cinematographer of the movie. Midhun Mukundan is composing the songs and original score for the project. Nishad Yusuf handles the editing. Santhosh Raman handles the production design. Nivin Pauly's upcoming projects As per the reports, Nivin Pauly is now planning to be selective in his acting career and is choosing his projects carefully. The actor recently wrapped up the first schedule shooting of Thaaram, the upcoming romantic comedy directed by Vinay Govind, in Shimla. The next schedule shooting of the project is expected to go on floors after Nivin wraps up Haneef Adeni's project. The actor's upcoming project Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai, which is helmed by National award-winner Ram, is now gearing up for a theatrical release. Nivin Pauly is also expected to shoot for his long-delayed project Bismi Special, after wrapping up Thaaram.

