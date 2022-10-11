Nivin Pauly and Ram's Tamil drama titled 'Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai'; Details inside
Nivin Pauly's upcoming film will director Ram has been named Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai.
Nivin Pauly will be playing the lead in director Ram's upcoming film. It is a double bonanza today as both Nivin Pauly and director Ram are celebrating their birthdays on October 11. They cut the cake with their team on the sets of the movie. Making the day even more special, the makers revealed the title of the film. It has been named Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai.
The title teaser further gives away a few clues about the film's story. Touted to be a romantic drama, Nivin Pauly will sport long hair for his character in the movie. He will be seen romancing Anjali, who has been roped in as the leading lady of the film. In addition to this, Soori will also portray a crucial role in the movie.
Yuvan Shakar Raja is the music director for the film. Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai is likely to get a theatrical release this December.
Over and above this, Nivin Pauly is also waiting for the release of Rosshan Andrrews' directorial Saturday Night. Financed by Vinayaka Ajith under the banner of Ajith Vinayaka films, Jakes Bejoy has cranked the lens for the drama, and Aslam K Purayil has headed the cinematography department.
The first look poster of Saturday Night has a group of friends posing in chic attires, and one of them holding a stereo. Sharing the preview of the drama, Nivin Pauly wrote on Instagram, "Get ready for the madness and fun Here comes Stanley and friends. Presenting the First Look poster of my next - 'Saturday Night.' A beautiful tale of friendship, love, and laughter, directed by dear Rosshan Andrrews. written by Naveen Bhaskar. A big thanks to producers Ajith Vinayaka and Sareth for their unstinting support. Sharing the screen with the crazy gang of Aju Varghese, Siju Wilson, Saiju Kurup, Saniya Iyappan, Grace Antonyy, and Malavika Sreenath made this journey even more memorable."
