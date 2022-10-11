Nivin Pauly and Ram's Tamil drama titled 'Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai'; Details inside

Nivin Pauly will be playing the lead in director Ram's upcoming film. It is a double bonanza today as both Nivin Pauly and director Ram are celebrating their birthdays on October 11. They cut the cake with their team on the sets of the movie. Making the day even more special, the makers revealed the title of the film. It has been named Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai. The title teaser further gives away a few clues about the film's story. Touted to be a romantic drama, Nivin Pauly will sport long hair for his character in the movie. He will be seen romancing Anjali, who has been roped in as the leading lady of the film. In addition to this, Soori will also portray a crucial role in the movie.

