Nivin Pauly and Sanjana Dipu receive best actors award in New York Indian Film Festival for Moothon

In what came as a sweet surprise to the fans of Mollywood star Nivin Pauly, the actor has won the Best Actor award for Moothon at the New York Indian Film Festival (NYIFF). The film directed by Geetu Mohandas, bagged three awards. Sanjana Dipu won Best Child Actor for her role in the movie and the film has won an award under the 'Best Film' category. Moothon got selected for the competition on July 24. Set in Lakshadweep and Mumbai, the film revolves around a 14-year-old boy who is n search of her brother, lands up in Mumbai.

The bilingual film was released in Hindi and Malayalam and it starrs Nivin, Sanjana, Roshan Mathew, Shashank Arora, Sobitha Dhulipala, and others. While it is director's Geetu Mohandas's third project as a filmmaker, it is Geetu Mohandas’s first full-length film as a dialogues writer. The Hindi dialogues were written by Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap. The cinematography of the film is done by Rajeev Ravi. The movie premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2019.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nivin Pauly will be next seen in Thuramukham. Recently, he shared a new poster from this upcoming movie which came as a refresher during these tough times. After the poster was released, it got the fans of the actor excited and now, they are looking forward to the updates about the film.

