  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Nivin Pauly and Sanjana Dipu receive best actors award in New York Indian Film Festival for Moothon

Sanjana Dipu won Best Child Actor for her role in the movie and the film has won an award under the 'Best Film' category.
26097 reads Mumbai
Nivin Pauly and Sanjana Dipu receive best actors award in New York Indian Film Festival for MoothonNivin Pauly and Sanjana Dipu receive best actors award in New York Indian Film Festival for Moothon
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

In what came as a sweet surprise to the fans of Mollywood star Nivin Pauly, the actor has won the Best Actor award for Moothon at the New York Indian Film Festival (NYIFF). The film directed by Geetu Mohandas, bagged three awards. Sanjana Dipu won Best Child Actor for her role in the movie and the film has won an award under the 'Best Film' category. Moothon got selected for the competition on July 24. Set in Lakshadweep and Mumbai, the film revolves around a 14-year-old boy who is n search of her brother, lands up in Mumbai.

The bilingual film was released in Hindi and Malayalam and it starrs Nivin, Sanjana, Roshan Mathew, Shashank Arora, Sobitha Dhulipala, and others. While it is director's Geetu Mohandas's third project as a filmmaker, it is Geetu Mohandas’s first full-length film as a dialogues writer. The Hindi dialogues were written by Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap. The cinematography of the film is done by Rajeev Ravi. The movie premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2019.

Also Read: WATCH: When Sai Pallavi won Best Debut Award for Premam & called Nivin Pauly an unbelievable actor

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nivin Pauly will be next seen in Thuramukham. Recently, he shared a new poster from this upcoming movie which came as a refresher during these tough times. After the poster was released, it got the fans of the actor excited and now, they are looking forward to the updates about the film.

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Rhea Chakraborty’s tearful video to Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend’s statements about the actor
Swastika Mukherjee’s EXPOSES Bollywood: Bengali actors don’t get chances like South & Punjabi stars
All about Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Family seeking help of Bihar Police to Rhea Chakraborty’s plea to SC
Team Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker are in no mood to spare each other as they spark a verbal fight
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Stunning traditional appearances of the star at celebrity weddings
From Bihar Police visiting late Sushant Singh’s bank to shocking statements by Ankita Lokhande
Kiara Advani on love, relationships, struggles and break-ups
Shakuntala Devi actress Vidya Balan on her first TV show, compliment from Ekta Kapoor and more
A Timeline of Kangana Ranaut & Taapsee Pannu’s War of Words
Karishma Tanna on KKK 10 win, insider outsider, nepotism, stereotyped for being from TV, rejections
Ankita Lokhande: From lighting a diya to supporting the truth for late Sushant Singh Rajput

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement