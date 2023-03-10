Nivin Pauly blames Thuramukham producer for the delay in release; Makes explosive revelations

Nivin Pauly, the popular star of the Malayalam film industry is going through an exciting phase in his acting career with some promising projects in the pipeline. The crowd-puller teamed up with National award-winning cinematographer-director Rajiv Ravi for the social drama Thuramukham, in 2019. The project, which was originally supposed to hit the theatres in 2020 was delayed due to the pandemic and multiple delays. But even after the world came back to normalcy, the release of Thuramukham was delayed indefinitely due to financial reasons.

Nivin Pauly opens up about the delay of Thuramukham

In a recent interview with Mathrubhumi.com, leading man Nivin Pauly finally opened up about the long delay of Thuramukham. The actor admitted that the film was delayed for over 3 years due to financial issues. Nivin, who is well-known for his calm and composed nature, however, did not mince his words and lashed out at producer Sukumar Thekkepat, for the same. According to the leading man, the film was delayed solely because of the financial mess created by its producer, who was only interested in the profit made by the film.