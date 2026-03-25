Nivin Pauly dismisses comparisons of him with Mohanlal: ‘He is unparalleled’

Nivin Pauly is gearing up for the release of his next film, Prathichaya, directed by Unnikrishnan B. Ahead of the political thriller’s release, the actor was seen interacting with several media outlets, where he reacted to comparisons drawn by audiences between him and superstar Mohanlal.

Nivin Pauly reacts to comparisons between him and Mohanlal

As quoted by India Today, Nivin Pauly dismissed any comparisons between him and Mohanlal. The actor said, “Lalettan is Lalettan; he is unparalleled. I follow the guidance of my directors and act in a relaxed manner. It takes me a few days on set to understand the director’s vision, after which I align my performance accordingly. Once that happens, I do not take much tension.”

More about Prathichaya

Prathichaya follows the story of a brilliant tech entrepreneur-turned-strategist, who is also the son of the Kerala Chief Minister. After his father dies as a result of a dangerous conspiracy orchestrated by a ruthless media tycoon, his life takes a dramatic turn.

As the opposition attempts to use the conspiracy to its advantage and destabilize the political landscape, the former Chief Minister’s son takes it upon himself to uncover the strategic games played by the conspirators in tarnishing his father’s name. He leads a battle against them using his wit and skills, defending his father’s legacy and honour.

With Nivin Pauly in the lead, the film also features Sharaf U Dheen, Balachandra Menon, Harisree Ashokan, Maniyanpilla Raju, Ann Augustine, Sai Kumar, Nishanth Sagar, Neethu Krishna, Sabitha Anand, and others in key roles.

Directed by Unnikrishnan B, the film is produced by Gokulam Gopalan under the banner of Sree Gokulam Movies, along with RD Illuminations LLP. The film’s music and background score are composed by Justin Varghese, while Chandru Selvaraj handles the cinematography, and Manoj serves as the editor.

Ahead of its release on March 26, 2026, the makers have also unveiled a new teaser for the film.

Watch it here:

Mohanlal and Nivin Pauly’s work front

Mohanlal is next set to appear on the big screen in Drishyam 3, directed by Jeethu Joseph. The film was initially slated for release on April 2, 2026, but was later postponed to May 21, 2026, coinciding with Lalettan’s birthday.

The actor is currently filming his next project, tentatively titled L366, directed by Tharun Moorthy. Additionally, he is expected to make cameo appearances in Jailer 2, Khalifa: Part 1, and more.

On the other hand, Nivin Pauly has several films lined up for release, including Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, Dear Students, and Benz.

ALSO READ: After Rajinikanth, Jailer co-star and Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar heaps praise on Dhurandhar 2: 'Ranveer Singh is brilliant'