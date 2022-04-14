Nivin Pauly feels 'mixed emotions' as he announces wrap up of his comeback Tamil film; Shares pics from sets

Nivin Pauly has wrapped up the shoot of his next untitled project with director Ram. The actor took to his social media handle and shared a few pics with the team from the sets to announce the wrap-up. The actor mentioned that he feels mixed emotions as his comeback Tamil film has come to an end.

Nivin Pauly shared the pack-up celebrations pic from the sets and wrote, "Mixed emotions as this shoot is wrapped up. This one’s been special & memorable. Thank you dear #Ram sir. Great working with you brother @ActorSoori. Hope to work with you all again." The actor has cut the cake and also posed for a group pic with his team.

Check out pics here:​

According to the reports, the film was shot around Rameshwaram and is expected to be based on a life of a fisherman. Actress Anjali is the female lead of the film. Yuvan Shankar Raja is roped in to score the music. bankrolled by producer Suresh Kamatchi’s V House Productions, this yet to be titled film will mark the comeback of Nivin in the Tamil film industry after 7 long years. His last film in Tamil was Richie, which came out in 2017.

The film went on floors in October 2021 and will feature Nivin in a unique avatar, with long hair and a rugged beard. The title as well as other details about the cast and crew are yet to be announced.

