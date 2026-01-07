Nivin Pauly joins Premalu director’s next movie Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, co-starring Mamitha Baiju - PICS

Nivin Pauly is enjoying the success of his latest release, Sarvam Maya, directed by Akhil Sathyan. As the film continues to receive immense praise, the actor has joined the sets of his next project, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit.

PICS: Nivin Pauly joins Bethlehem Kudumba Unit shoot

In a recent social media post, the makers announced that Nivin Pauly has joined the shoot of his upcoming film, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit. The team shared a few snapshots from the sets, featuring the actor and director Girish AD sharing a few light-hearted moments.

Sharing the pictures, the makers wrote, “And he walks in.. Nivin Pauly Joins Bethlehem Kudumba Unit.”

Check out the post:

Earlier, the team began shooting on New Year’s Day, with the initial schedule focusing on Mamitha Baiju’s scenes. The upcoming venture is a romantic comedy, marking the director’s next project after the success of Premalu.

Interestingly, the project was announced some time ago after speculation suggested that Premalu 2 had been shelved. While more details about the film remain under wraps, the Nivin Pauly-starrer is a romantic comedy co-produced by Fahadh Faasil, Dileesh Pothan, and Syam Pushkaran under the banner of Bhavana Studios.

Nivin Pauly’s work front

Nivin Pauly recently hit the big screens with Sarvam Maya, directed by Akhil Sathyan. The feel-good horror comedy follows the story of Prabhendu, an atheist from a Hindu priest family who is also an aspiring musician.

When he returns to his ancestral home in Palakkad, Prabhendu joins his cousin Roopesh in performing ceremonies and earning money as a side hustle. However, after one such ceremony, he begins to experience the presence of an adorable spirit named Delulu, who has forgotten her own origins.

After the initial confusion, Prabhendu and Delulu embark on a journey to uncover her past, ultimately transforming him. Apart from Nivin Pauly, the film also stars Riya Shibu, Aju Varghese, Janardhanan, Preity Mukhundhan, and several others in key roles.

Recently, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Nivin Pauly and Panorama Studios have joined hands for a multi-film deal worth Rs 100 crore. The first-of-its-kind agreement in Malayalam cinema will see the actor collaborating on multiple upcoming projects with Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak, not only as an actor but also as a co-producer.

ALSO READ: 4 Telugu OTT Releases to Watch This Week: Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Akhanda 2 to Constable Kanakam Season 2