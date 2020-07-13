Nivin Pauly OPENS UP about taking the bravest decision and how it changed his life

Nivin Pauly has earned a massive fan following. However, the journey to success was not an easy one for the actor.

One of the most biggest and talented actors of the Malayalam film industry, Nivin Pauly made his debut with Malarvady Arts Club in 2010, and the actor is all set to completed 10 years in cinema. Known for his roles in films like Bangalore Days (2014), romantic drama Premam (2015), which also list in the top ten highest-grossing Malayalam films, Nivin Pauly has earned a massive fan following. However, the journey to success was not an easy one for the actor.

During an interview with Manorama Online, Nivin Pauly opened up about taking the biggest decision of his life and how it has changed everything. The actor said, “Sometimes, the decisions we take at important junctures in our lives are what changes our lives. Leaving my job to pursue the dream of cinema was one of the bravest decisions I took in my life. When we set out for something, it’s natural to hear a lot of judgments and opinions. But we lend our ears to those, we will only have time for that. We have to do what our heart desires. If we give up thinking about the losses, we might not achieve the big goals.”

On the work front, Nivin will soon gear up for the release of his upcoming film, Thuramukham. He will also resume the shoot of Liju Krishna’s Padavettu.

On the personal front, Nivin married to his long time girlfriend Rinna Joy on 28 August 2010, at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Aluva. They welcomed their first child, baby boy in 2012 and a daughter in 2017.

Credits :Manorama Online

Share your comment ×