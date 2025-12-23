Nivin Pauly opens up on box office flops: ‘People close to me kept telling I should not just do comedy’

Nivin Pauly is all set to hit the big screens soon with his horror-comedy film Sarvam Maya. Directed by Akhil Sathyan, the movie will mark the actor’s next theatrical release after Malayalee from India (2024).

Owing to his recent string of flops, the actor recently opened up about how his projects failed to live up to expectations, especially due to confusion regarding his choices as an actor.

Nivin Pauly opens up on his recent flop ventures in Malayalam cinema

Speaking with Pearle Maaney on her YouTube channel, Nivin Pauly said, “There was a point in my life when I was confused. My friends and people close to me kept telling me that I shouldn’t just do entertainer films and that, as an actor, I should improve like others.”

He added, “They kept advising me that I wasn’t showcasing my full potential as an actor. They wanted me to do thriller films and other genres, not just comedy films. They felt that if I kept doing comedy movies, I would become forgettable. At that moment, I also felt that maybe they were right. Maybe I should try different things as an actor.”

“However, after I changed my choice of films to suit other genres, the same people came back and told me how much they missed my comedy films. I was like, ‘Weren’t you the ones who asked me to change?’” the Premam actor added humorously.

More about Sarvam Maya

Sarvam Maya is an upcoming horror-comedy film starring Nivin Pauly in the lead role. The film follows the story of a young Hindu priest who is fascinated by the life of a guitarist. However, his journey takes an unexpected turn when a lovable ghost enters his life, leading to several heartwarming moments.

How the ghost influences his life and transforms his attitude toward his values forms the core of the narrative.

Apart from Nivin Pauly, the film also stars Aju Varghese, Janardhanan, Preity Mukhundhan, Arun Ajikumar, Raghunath Paleri, Madhu Wariar, and several others in key roles. The movie is slated for a theatrical release on December 25, 2025, coinciding with Christmas.

Looking ahead, Nivin Pauly has films such as Dear Students, Baby Girl, and Bethlehem Kudumba Unit in his upcoming lineup. Moreover, he will also be seen playing the main antagonist in Raghava Lawrence’s Benz.

