Nivin Pauly to play the lead in the upcoming film Bismi Special by debutant director Rajesh Ravi

Nivin Pauly announced on his Instagram account that he will be starring in an upcoming film by debutant director Rajesh Ravi. Aishwarya Lekshmi will be essaying the female lead in the film.

The Love Action Drama actor Nivin Pauly announced on his Instagram account that he will be starring in an upcoming film by debutant director Rajesh Ravi. The film is reportedly titled Bismi Special. The latest news reports also state that southern actress Aishwarya Lekshmi will be essaying the female lead in the film. As per media reports, the south flick will also feature actor, Vinay Forrt in a key role. The upcoming film, Bismi Special is reportedly co-written by Rajesh Ravi, Rahul Ramesh and Sanu Majeed. The south actor Nivin Pauly who featured in films like Action Hero Biju, Moothon, Bangalore Days and Jacobinte Swargarajyam shared a post on his Twitter account a post thanking all his fans and film audiences on the occasion of his film Malarvadi Arts Club completing 10 years since its release.

The actor said in his post on Twitter that the journey since his first film has not been an easy one. The upcoming film, Bismi Special will have cinematography Sanu Varghese and music direction by Sushin Shyam. The film with Nivin Pauly in the lead will be edited by Shafique Mohamed Ali.

The news reports about Nivin Pauly and Aishwarya Lekshmi's upcoming film by debutant director Rajesh Ravi is expected to go on floors in the coming days. The makers have not yet announced the official date when the film will kick start the shoot. But, there is a strong buzz that the film will go on floors soon.

