Nivin Pauly’s daughter Rose Treesa is snug as a bug in a rug in this adorable birthday PHOTO

Taking to his Instagram space, Mollywood actor Nivin Pauly shared a photo of himself along with his daughter Rose Tressa.

When it comes to birthdays of celebrity kids, we often get treated with their adorable snaps every now and then. Especially, during this lockdown period, celebrities are spending quality time with their families and photos of the same are popping up online from time to time. Yesterday, Mollywood’s darling Nivin Pauly shared a photo of his daughter Rose Treesa as she celebrated her third birthday. It can be noticed that they both are flaunting their beautiful smiles in this adorable photo.

Fans of the actor took to the comments section to wish Rose a Happy Birthday, while they also marveled at how beautiful the picture was. Sharing the photo, he wrote on Instagram, “Happy birthday Rhesu darling”. Meanwhile, on the work front, Nivin Pauly will be next seen in Thuramukham. Recently, he shared a new poster from this upcoming movie which came as a refresher during these tough times. After the poster was released, it got the fans of the actor excited and now updates about the film is what we all are looking forward to.

Going by the poster, it looks like Nivin is continuing his newfound attraction towards tough roles in films. Directed by Rajeev Ravi, Thuramukham has been penned by Gopan Chidambaram. It was reported earlier that the film’s story will revolve around the ‘chappa’ system which was followed in Kerala in the early 1950s. Nivin Pauly was last seen in Moothon, which was directed by Rajeev Ravi’s wife Geetu Mohandas.

