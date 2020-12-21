  1. Home
Nivin Pauly’s makeup artist Shabu Pulpally passes away in a freak accident; Dulquer Salmaan pays tribute

Shabu Pulpally passed away on Sunday in a freak accident while he was trying to arrange a Christmas tree.
Nivin Pauly's makeup artist Shabu Pulpally passes away in a freak accident; Dulquer Salmaan pays tribute
In yet another tragic demise from the South entertainment industry, Nivin Pauly’s personal makeup artist Shabu Pulpally passed away on Sunday by falling off the roof of his home. Apparently, he climbed up to set a Christmas tree and lost his balance while doing so. Ever since the news of his death came up online, Mollywood celebrities have been sharing photos of him while paying their tribute and offering condolences to his family.

Dulquer Salmaan, who has reportedly used his service several times, shared a heartfelt condolence message. He stated that he has closely seen him work with Nivin Pauly during the shooting of Bangalore Days and stated that he was not even able to imagine what Nivin would be going through. He wrote, “My heartfelt condolences to the family of Shabu Pulpalli on his untimely demise. I will always cherish the memories of working with him on Bangalore Days and Vikramadithyan and I pray that his family has the strength to get through this trying time.”

See some of the posts here:

My heartfelt condolences to the family of Shabu Pulpalli on his untimely demise. I will always cherish the memories of...

Posted by Dulquer Salmaan on Sunday, December 20, 2020

Extremely saddened to hear the demise of #ShabuPulpally who was an integral part of Nivin! RIP My thoughts and prayers are with your family....

Posted by Unni Mukundan on Sunday, December 20, 2020

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 

He further stated that people who take care of the stars during their shoots end up becoming their family and stated that he was irreplaceable. He wrote, “Those who help us and take care of us during our shoots end up becoming our family away from home. Can’t imagine what you’re going through Nivin. I’m sure this loss is irreplaceable. Love and prayers to you and Rinna.”

