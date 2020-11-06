Nivin Pauly starrer Kanakam Kamini Kalaham with director Ratheesh Poduval goes on floors

The cast and crew of the upcoming Nivin Pauly starrer Kanakam Kamini Kalaham has reportedly kick started its filming work. The film is helmed by Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval.

The latest news reports on the Love Action Drama actor Nivin Pauly state that the actor's next film called Kanakam Kamini Kalaham has kick started its filming work after performing an auspicious pooja ceremony. The actor took to his social media account to share pictures from the ceremony. The upcoming film titled Kanakam Kamini Kalaham is helmed by ace director Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval. The filmmaker is known for his drama called Android Kunjappan.

The much awaited flick, Kanakam Kamini Kalaham will also feature actress Grace Antony. The film will reportedly feature actor Vinay Forrt. The news reports about the upcoming Nivin Pauly starrer state that the lead star is also backing the project under the banner called Pauly Jr Pictures. The southern actor Nivin Pauly enjoys a massive fan following on his social media handles. The fans are eagerly looking forward to seeing the actor back on the big screen. The actor featured in the hard hitting drama called Moothon. As per the news reports about the southern actor, his film Moothon closed the reputed Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2020.

Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the well known film festival was hosted virtually. Nivin Pauly starrer Kanakam Kamini Kalaham's script is done by director Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval. As per news report, the topic of the upcoming film is based on satire. As per news reports the Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval directorial will be shot at locations like Idukki and Ernakulam.

Credits :cinemaexpress

