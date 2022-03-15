Nivin Pauly starrer Padavettu shoot wrapped up amidst director Liju Krishna alleged rape charges

Nivin Pauly is currently working on a film titled Padavettu, helmed by debutant director Liju Krishna, who is currently in news for rape charges. The director was arrested by police under alleged rape charges put by a crew member. Now, despite the reports and police charges on director, the team of Padavettu has wrapped up the entire shoot today.

A video of the team celebrating the wrap-up has surfaced on social media. The director can be seen holding the mic and saying 'Padavettu pack up' as the crew members clap.

It was last Tuesday, when the director Liju Krishna made headlines after alleged rape charges were put by a woman crew member working on the sets of Padavettu. He was arrested under Section 376 IPC in Kerala’s Kannur district on Sunday. There were also reports that the director was slated to be produced before the court in Kochi on Monday. However, more details about the court's hearing are yet to be known.

The woman, who filed a complaint on the director, had shared in a Facebook post that Liju raped her and also threatened to not disclose it to anyone. She also mentioned that she had contributed to the film’s script, but the director never gave recognition.

Touted to be a political drama, Aditi Balan and Manju Warrier are the leading ladies and actors like Shine Tom Chacko and Shammy Thilakan will be seen in pivotal roles. 96’ fame Govind Vasantha is the music composer.