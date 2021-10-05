Nivin Pauly teams up with Anjali for director Ram's film; Shoot begins today

Nivin Pauly is teaming up with actress Anjali for a new untitled film with director Ram. It is a bilingual film, which will be made in Malayalam and Tamil. Today, the film went on the floors in Dhanushkodi. The film kick-started with a formal puja yesterday and team has camped in the famous beach city Dhanushkodi for first schedule of shooting.

The makers took to Twitter and shared photos of the team from the location to announce the details of the shoot. Nivin Pauly is seen in a fresh look with long hair in the pics. Sharing the photos, makers wrote, “Our #VHouseProductions in #ProductionNo7 Started today in Dhanushkodi wth all ur blessings...”

According to the reports, the film will be shot around Rameshwaram and is expected to be based on a life of a fisherman. Yuvan Shankar Raja has been roped in to score the music. It is being bankrolled by producer Suresh Kamatchi’s V House Productions, which is also producing Simbu’s upcoming film Maanaadu. The title as well as complete details about the cast and crew roped in for the film are yet to be released.

This yet to be titled film will mark the comeback of Nivin in the Tamil film industry after 7 long years. His last film in Tamil was Richie, which came out in 2017.

Nivin Pauly is now waiting for the release of Thuramukham. The release of the film has been delayed due to the pandemic. Meanwhile, Anjali was last seen sharing screen space with Pawan Kalyan in the blockbuster film Vakeel Saab.