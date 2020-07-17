Nivin Pauly & Vineeth Sreenivasan on 10 years of Malarvaadi Arts Club: We're grateful for the love & support

  1. Home
Nivin Pauly took to his Twitter account to express his gratitude towards the fans as his debut film Malarvaadi Arts Club completes 10 glorious years since its release in 2010. The south film was helmed director Vineeth Sreenivasan.
The Love Action Drama actor Nivin Pauly took to his Twitter account to express his gratitude towards the fans and film audience as his debut film Malarvaadi Arts Club completes 10 glorious years since its release in 2010. The south film was helmed director Vineeth Sreenivasan. This film was the director's debut as a filmmaker. Vineeth Sreenivasan also shared a heart-warming post on his Facebook account to thank the audience members and the people who trusted him and made the film a reality.

The Moothon actor Nivin Pauly stated in his emotional note that with Malarvaadi Arts Club a most satisfying period of his life had begun with respect to films. Nivin Pauly goes on to add that the 10 years since his debut film, Malarvaadi Arts Club, it has been a roller coaster ride for the actor. Nivin also mentions how, his determination to become a better actor with each passing day, made him the actor who he is today. The Action Hero Biju star Nivin Pauly also thanked director Vineeth Sreenivasan and all the producer who believed in him as an actor.

Nivin Pauly specially thanked his fans who gave a thundering response to his film, Malarvaadi Arts Club. He goes on to appreciate his co-stars, friends and family members, who stood by him through the thick and thin. Director Vineeth Sreenivasan who made his debut in direction also expressed his gratitude to all the cast and crew members of his directorial debut as Malarvaadi Arts Club completed 10 years since its release.

