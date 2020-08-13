Nivin Pauly Vs Fahadh Faasil: Who had striking chemistry with Sai Pallavi on screen? VOTE NOW

Take this poll below and let us know which onscreen pair did you like the most? Sai Pallavi and Nivin Pauly or Sai Pallavi and Fahadh Faasil?

Ever since Sai Pallavi made her debut as Malar teacher in Alphonse Putharen’s Malayalam blockbuster Premam, the actor became a crush for many boys in South India. Now, she has captured a space for herself in the hearts of audience and fans are keenly looking forward to watching two of her upcoming films Virata Parvam with Rana Daggubatti directed by Venu Udugula, and Love Story with Naga Chaitanya directed by Sekhar Kammula. While we are waiting for the two films to hit the big screens, let’s take a look at two of her amazing movies Athiran and Premam.

Directed by Alphonse, Premam is a blockbuster Mollywood film, which had two more female leads and Nivin Pauly as the male lead. Sai Pallavi’s striking chemistry with Nivin Pauly made us all root for them to end up together. The film portrays the elegant love between a student and his teacher, and the film will take one through some super cute romantic moments between the two and finally landing at a very harsh breakup.

On the other hand, she had a striking chemistry with Fahad Faasil in Athiran. Sai Pallavi broke the stereotypes in the film and she played the role of a woman with autism. In the film, her character (Nithya) had strong skills in the Indian martial art of Kalari. Fahadh and Sai Pallavi's cute moments in the film took the audience to travel in the life of Nithya and all the hard hitting things that she faced in her past. The psychological thriller was directed by debutant Vivek and produced by Raju Mathew through his production company Century Investments.

