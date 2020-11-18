Nizhal: Nayanthara’s radiant look in the first look poster is a visual treat to the fans

In the first look poster, Nayanthara looks radiant and fresh. Directed by Appu Bhattathiri, the film has Kunchacko as the male lead.

On the occasion of Nayanthara's birthday, the team of her current Malayalam movie, Nizhal, released the first look of her character. In the poster, Nayantara looks stunningly radiant. Directed by State Award-winning editor turned filmmaker Appu Bhattathiri, the film is currently being shot in Ernakulam. It also has Kunchacko Boban playing the male lead. As soon as the poster came up online, fans started sharing it across all social media platforms and now the poster is going viral

Touted to be a thriller, the film is being jointly produced by Anto Joseph, Abhijith M Pillai, Badusha, Fellini TP and Ginesh Jose. It is to be noted that Kunchacko and Nayanthara are working together after a gap of 12 years. They had shared screen space for a song, in the multi-starrer Twenty 20. Apart from Nayanthara and Kunchacko, Nizhal also has a child artiste playing a key role.

See the poster here:

Other than this, Nayanthara has a line up of films in her kitty. The teaser of her upcoming Kollywood film Netrikann was released by the makers today. She has Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which is directed by Vignesh Shivan. The film also stars Samantha Akkineni and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. Before the lockdown was imposed, she was busy with the shooting of Annaatthe, which has Rajinikanth as the lead actor. Other than Nayanthara, the film has three female leads namely Keerthy Suresh, Khushbu Sundar and Meena.

