Nizhal: Trailer of the Nayanthara, Kunchacko Boban starrer promises an intense murder mystery

Nizhal is touted to be a thriller which marks the directorial debut of award-winning editor Appu N Bhattathiri.

In what has come as an exciting piece of news to the fans of Mollywood, the trailer of Nizhal directed by Appu N Bhattathiri is out. The trailer promises a nail biting mystery thriller featuring Nayanthara and Kunchacko Boban in the lead roles. It also features Saiju Kurup, Izin Hash, Vinod Kovoor, Dr Rani, Aneesh Gopal, and Divyaprabha in the key supporting roles. It is expected that the film will hit the big screens in April.

In the trailer, what we see is a glimpse of a gripping mystery thriller. The trailer begins with a woman narrating the story of Nayanthara’s child, who terrifies his teacher and other classmates by recounting a murder mystery. Kunchacko Boban plays the role of a judge. The trailer also shows him wearing a face mask probably support for an injury. The trailer then follows a series of shots that hint that the film will be full of suspense.

Watch the trailer here:

Also Read: Rakul Preet Singh shares her simple home remedy drink for PMS woes; Says 'trust me you will gain'

Kunchacko Boban shared the poster and trailer of the film on Instagram and wrote, “Sometimes... Your own shadow hides the darkest of secrets...!!!! NIZHAL Trailer out now (sic).” Nizhal marks the directorial debut of award-winning film editor Appu N Bhattathiri, while the script penned by S Sanjeev. Nizhal will mark Nayanthara’s first theatrical release since the Tamil film Darbar with Rajinikanth, which hit the cinemas in January 2020. Nayanthara is currently shooting for Annaatthe alongside Rajinikanth and Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Kunchacko, on the other hand, was last seen in the crime-thriller Anjaam Pathiraa.

Credits :YouTube

Share your comment ×