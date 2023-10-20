NKR21: Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and Saiee Manjrekar starrer big budget film begins with pooja ceremony

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram is gearing up for a collaboration with director Pradeep Chilukuri, known for his work in Raja Cheyyi Vesthe. The actor, who has showcased his versatility in past films such as Bimbisara and Amigos, is now set to star in a high-budget production. The project marked its beginning with a pooja ceremony held today.

The upcoming film, expected to feature a compelling script, is rumored to offer Nandamuri Kalyan Ram a powerful character to portray. Produced by Ashoka Creations and NTR Arts, the project officially commenced today. This high-value production is set to assemble a top-notch technical crew. Notably, Saiee Manjrerkar is cast in the lead role, while the esteemed actress Vijayashanthi, widely recognized as Lady Amitabh Bachchan, will play a pivotal character. Vijayashanthi made a remarkable return to the film industry after a hiatus of nearly 13 years, with her appearance in the 2020 Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru.

Check out the pictures from the pooja

Notable celebrities from the cinema industry were a part of the pooja ceremony with Murali Mohan switching on the camera, Vijayashanthi clapping the board for the muhuratham shot, while Muppa Venkaiah Chowdary handed over the script.

The movie is touted to be a game changer for Kalyan Ram’s career and will be directed by Pradeep Chikuluri who last directed the Telugu action thriller film Raja Cheyyi Vesthe with Nara Rohit in the lead role. The film which is being presented by Muppa Venkaiah Chowdary is produced by Ashok Vardhan Muppa and Sunil Balusu.

The cinematography of the film is being provided by C Ram Prasad with Hari Krishna Bhandari penning the script. The film also has roped in Kantara fame music producer B Ajaneesh Loknath for composing the tracks and scores.

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram’s professional lineups

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram was recently seen in the fantasy action film Bimbisara and the 2023 action thriller film Amigos. Bimbisara went on to become a great hit in the Telugu industry receiving positive reviews from critics. His 2023 film Amigos was received with mixed receptions but managed to garner enough footwork in the theaters. The film also featured him in a triple role.

His next film which is currently being shot is called Devil: The British Secret Agent which follows the story of a British secret agent who takes up the job of solving a dark mystery. The film is directed by Abhishek Nama with actress Samyuktha joining as the lead.

