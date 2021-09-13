No celebrity tantrums: Allu Arjun ate at a roadside hotel while on his way to Pushpa shoot; VIDEO

Allu Arjun yet again proves he is a king of simplicity as he was spotted having breakfast at roadside tiffin centre near Gokavaram. The actor wins hearts with his 'no celebrity tantrums nature and we cannot get enough of it. One can see, AA paying money after having breakfast while on his way to Pushpa shoot.

The stylish star of the Telugu film industry, Allu Arjun is set to begin the new schedule of Pushpa. According to reports, the makers of the Sukumar directorial have planned a lengthy schedule in the Maredumilli forest. However, due to heavy rains, the team had to reportedly change the shooting location and moved to Kakinada. No official word regarding the same yet by the makers of Pushpa.

.@alluarjun's humbleness wins our hearts yet again...He was seen having breakfast at a roadside hotel today on his way to the shoot of @PushpaMovie No celebrity tantrums! #Pushpa #AlluArjun pic.twitter.com/yqvbbexnGB — Pinkvilla South (@PinkvillaSouth) September 13, 2021

Pushpa is directed by Sukumar and the Pan-India film has Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead role. Fahadh Faasil marks his Tollywood debut with this film and will be seen as the antagonist.

Pushpa revolves around red sandalwood smuggling and will see Allu Arjun in the role of a lorry driver-cum-smuggler. The first part of the film, which has been titled Pushpa: The Rise will release in Christmas 2021.

The first song Daakko Daakko Meka and the teaser of the film have already set high expectations among the moviegoers.

