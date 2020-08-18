  1. Home
No complications in SP Balasubrahmanyam’s health, says his son SPB Charan; Thanks everyone for their prayers

His son and actor/singer SPB Charan has been posting regular updates about SBP’s health condition on social media. In his recent update, he has stated that there have been no complications in SPB’s health condition.
A couple of days back, a Chennai-based hospital’s statement on SP Balasubrahmanyam’s critical health condition took over the internet. Several celebrities including Ilayaraja, Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Kamal Haasan, AR Rahman, Dhanush, Anirudh Ravichander took to their social media spaces and requested everyone to pray for the legendary singer’s speedy recovery. His son and actor/singer SPB Charan has been posting regular updates about SBP’s health condition on social media. In his recent update, he has stated that there have been no complications in SPB’s health condition.

He also stated that his condition still remains critical but he is stable. He also thanked everyone for their prayers and concerns and requested SPB’s fans to keep him in their prayers for his speedy recovery. On August 5, SP Balasubrahmanyam posted a video on his Facebook page, where he revealed that he was tested positive for COVID 19 and that he was admitted to a hospital for treatment. In the video, he also added that he had mild symptoms and there was no need to worry.

While stating that he went to the hospital only to be on the safe side, even though doctors advised him to stay at home and isolate himself, the singer requested his friends and well wishers not to call him to enquire about his health. Recently, a photo of SP Balasubrahmanyam from the hospital, where he can be seen showing thumbs up was leaked on social media, and it went viral online.

#Spb heathupdate 17/8/2020

My prayers For His Speedy recovery

