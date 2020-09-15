No Entry: Director Alagu Karthik REVEALS details about Andrea Jeremiah’s role in the film

The director of Andrea Jeremiah's next film No Entry has opened up that the actor trained for archery for her role in the film

After Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Master directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Andrea Jeremiah will be seen in the survival drama No Entry. Directed by debutant Alagu Karthik, the film has Andrea Jeremiah playing the lead role. Talking during an interview with The Times Of India, Alagu Karthik revealed that Andreah’s character will go on a road trip to Cherrapunji forest from Chennai by a jeep. She will also be carrying a bicycle with her for transportation in and around the forest.

The makers have also trained around 15 dogs for the film, as the film will involve Andrea’s struggle and her fight with wild dogs. The director also revealed that the film will revolve around a set of people and their struggle escape from the clutches of a bunch of ferocious dogs. Apparently, Andrea trained for archery for the film, and she was quite quick to learn the skill.

Also read: When Thalapathy Vijay turned down the offer to act in THIS superhit movie of director Shankar

“She comes to Cherrapunji all alone, in search of something. She undertakes a road trip from Chennai in a jeep, with her trusted cycle tied to it. She will be seen using the cycle to get around the hills. While I can’t reveal much about her role in No Entry, I can say she learnt archery for it. We trained her on the shooting spot for four days, and she learnt the nuances of how to hold the arrow and how to angle the bow very quickly,” the director was quoted by The Times of India.

Credits :The Times Of India

Share your comment ×