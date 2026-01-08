‘No male director is man enough…’: Ram Gopal Varma ‘cannot believe’ Geetu Mohandas shot Yash’s Toxic glimpse

Yash is celebrating his 40th birthday on January 8, 2026. As part of the celebrations, the makers of his next movie, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, have unveiled his introduction video, revealing his character name as Raya.

With the introduction glimpse leaving the internet in splits, director Ram Gopal Varma has expressed his surprise, praising director Geetu Mohandas for her execution.

Ram Gopal Varma praises Geetu Mohandas for Toxic Glimpse

Taking to social media, Ram Gopal Varma shared the introduction teaser and wrote, “After seeing the Yash starring trailer of Toxic, I have no doubt that Geetu Mohandas is the ultimate symbol of Women Empowerment.. No Male director is Man enough in comparison to this Woman.. I still can’t believe she shot this.”

Here’s the post:

Toxic’s latest introductory glimpse features Yash as Raya, a gangster with an edgy look. The glimpse begins with a funeral, where a group of men gather to mourn their loved one, with the patriarch asking his men to secure the area so the ceremony can proceed peacefully.

However, a car soon comes crashing into the cemetery, revealing Yash as Raya inside it. He blows up the entire ceremony and wreaks havoc throughout the venue, ultimately setting the place ablaze with the finishing line, “Daddy’s home.”

Watch the introduction glimpse here

Earlier, the makers had unveiled the first looks of the main co-leads in the film, including Kiara Advani as Nadia, Nayanthara as Ganga, Tara Sutaria as Rebecca, Rukmini Vasanth as Melissa, and Huma Qureshi as Elizabeth.

More about Toxic

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is a period action thriller co-written and directed by Geetu Mohandas. Apart from Yash and the aforementioned actresses, the film also features Akshay Oberoi, Sudev Nair, Amit Tiwari, and several others in pivotal roles.

The film is being shot simultaneously in Kannada and English and will be released in six Indian languages, including Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, and Tamil.

The movie’s music and background score are composed by Ravi Basrur, while John Wick action director JJ Perry has choreographed some of the action sequences, with the Anbariv duo handling select action portions.

ALSO READ: Silambarasan TR voices his support to Thalapathy Vijay after Jana Nayagan release gets postponed