No need to apologise: Rana Daggubati fans react as he clarifies over Sonam Kapoor statement

Rana Daggubati is in the news. At the promotional event of King of Kotha in Hyderabad, Rana, in a light-hearted manner, made a statement about a Bollywood actress. Though Rana did not name anyone, soon reports started swirling that a 'Bollywood heroine' who wasted actor Dulquer Salman's time on sets of their film was none other than Sonam Kapoor.

The netizens were convinced that the actress is no one but Sonam Kapoor who worked with Dulquer Salmaan in The Zoya Factor. Now in a fresh twist, Rana Daggubati has clarified his comments and even apologised to Sonam and Dulquer. "I am genuinely troubled by the negativity that has been aimed at Sonam due to my comments, which are totally untrue and were meant entirely in a light-hearted manner. As friends, we often exchange playful banter, and I deeply regret that my words have been misinterpreted,” he tweeted.

Here's how Rana Daggubati's fans have reacted to his apology tweet for Sonam Kapoor

However, going by the comments, his fans seem unhappy about his apology tweet to Sonam Kapoor. A Twitter user commented, "What you previously stated was correct, there was no need to apologise..," another wrote, "No need to say an apology...you can't waste producers money for your personal joy."

"i don't think you should apologise, you told the truth. The calmness of a person can't be taken for granted. we love you always," said Rana Daggubati's fan.

"No need of any apologies, you just express your intention about how a professional actor/actress should behave in the shooting spot…" read a comment on Rana Daggubati's apology tweet.

For the unversed, Rana, at the King Of Kotha event said, "Dulquer was my junior at acting school. We became friends there. He is a very polite person. He was doing a Hindi film and the producers are my friends. They were shooting near my house. I went there to meet Dulquer. He was standing in the corner with the spot boy."

He further added how DQ is professional, calm, and composed. Rana stated, "During the take, a big Hindi heroine was engrossed in a phone conversation about shopping in London with her husband. Her lack of focus affected the shots’ quality, frustrating those on set. Despite the disruptions caused by the situation, Dulquer remained patient and understanding, defusing tension and maintaining a harmonious environment. That was Dulquer for us."

