‘No Pain No Gain’: Pooja Hegde explains her fitness mantra in this latest workout video; Watch

Radhe Shyam star Pooja Hegde is well known to be a fitness junky. The star hardly skips her daily workout sessions. Shelling out fresh fitness goals, the actress shared another intense workout video on social media. She is seen exploring the latest gym equipment in stylish green athleisure.

Pooja Hegde is frequently seen attending her famous Pilates sessions. Paparazzi often snap the Beast actress outside her gym. What attracts the fans apart from her toned physique is the star's high-glam athleisure and designer handbags. The diva knows how to rock the no-makeup workout look like a pro.

Check out the video below:

For the moment, Pooja Hegde is busy shooting for her Tamil dark comedy, Beast. The actress will be seen romancing Thalapathy Vijay in her next. Being produced by Sun Pictures, this Nelson Dilipkumar directorial is scheduled to hit the silver screens on 13 April. Besides Pooja Hegde and Vijay Thalapathy, the venture will also star Selvaraghavan, Redin Kingsley, Bjorn Surrao, VTV Ganesh, Aparna Das, and Shine Tom Chacko in key roles. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music for Beast and Manoj Paramahamsa has cranked the camera. R. Nirmal has looked after the film's edit.

In the meantime, she will also be seen doing a special cameo in Koratala Siva's Acharya alongside Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, and Kajal Aggarwal.

Apart from this, Pooja Hegde will also play the lead in two Bollywood films, Cirkus with Ranveer Singh and the sequel of Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan. The star is winning hearts in both South and B-town.

