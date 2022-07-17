No Pain, No Gain: Ram Charan shows us the same with his latest intense workout VIDEO; WATCH

Ram Charan left everyone in shock with his chiselled body and picture-perfect physique in his last release RRR, alongside Jr NTR. However, there is no gain without some pain and proving the same, the Acharya star posted a video on Instagram, where he can be seen performing some high-intensity training. His clip was captioned, "Sunday morning killer workout with @rakeshudiyar !!"

Recently, renowned Hollywood filmmaker Aaron Stewart Ahn expressed the desire to pen a film for the RRR star. He tweeted, "Would love to write a movie for a movie star like Ram Charan, just to work with such a great actor and cinematic presence. But if he works in international productions he must be the lead! Hollywood usually doesn’t get that. I’m here for more great Indian movies."

For those who do not know, RRR was nominated for Best Picture at the Hollywood Critics Association Midseason Awards and ended up being the runner-up in the Best Picture category.

Additionally, Ram Charan is working on S Shankar's directorial at the moment, tentatively titled RC15. Kiara Advani has been paired opposite him as the leading lady. This untitled project has been produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations.

The latest buzz regarding RC15 is that Ram Charan is all ready to film a peppy song soon, choreographed by Ganesh Acharya. This track will be shot on expensive sets and in multiple locations.

In addition to this, Ram Charan has also joined forces with Jersey maker Gowtam Tinnanuri for another yet-to-be-titled drama. Other details about the cast and crew are still under wraps.

