No starry tantrums, Thalapathy Vijay goes through the security check at Hyderabad airport after Varisu party
Vijay's Varisu makers hosted a grand success party for the film in Hyderabad yesterday, which was attended by music composer S Thaman, Dil Raju and Vamshi Paidipally.
With great stardom comes great tantrums', but that's not the case always. South actors like Allu Arjun, Ajith Kumar, Thalapathy Vijay and Rishab Shetty among others believe in simple living. Zero starry tantrums, no attitude and are all very much disciplined. Earlier today, Vijay was papped at Hyderabad airport and the superstar, as you can see in the video, went through the security check like any other passenger.
One can see, Vijay is sporting a simple semi-formal attire and is wearing a face mask as he walks through the security check queue without bodyguards. Clearly, Thalapthy Vijay is a gem of a person, absolutely down to earth and has no starry tantrums. Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu' was released in theatre on January 11, along with Ajith Kumar's Thunivu. The makers hosted a grand success party for the film in Hyderabad yesterday, which was attended by music composer S Thaman, producer Dil Raju, and director Vamshi Paidipally among others.
Taking to social media, music composer S Thaman posted a few photos from the success party and wrote, "What a Moment. Thanks dears anna @actorvijay. Not able to get out of this Truest HIGH!"
Check out all the latest posts of Vijay here:
Varisu, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna has been receiving enough love from audiences in Tamil and Telugu states. The total box office collection of Varisu at the Indian box office has crossed Rs 145 crores approx. The overseas performance is equally phenomenal.
His next Thalapathy 67
Vijay will soon kickstart shooting for his next film, tentatively called, ‘Thalapathy 67’. Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film stars Vijay, Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, Arjun Saha among others. The makers are yet to make an official announcement.
As earlier we reported, there is a discussion to present an official announcement video on January 26. It will give a sneak peek into Vijay’s character, as well as into Lokesh Kanagaraj’s world.
Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: Here’s when Vijay’s Thalapathy 67 will be officially announced, Sanjay Dutt to join in February
A post-graduate in journalism and an alumna of KC College, Khushboo, a Mumbai-based writer has a keen interest in exp...Read more