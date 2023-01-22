No starry tantrums, Thalapathy Vijay goes through the security check at Hyderabad airport after Varisu party

With great stardom comes great tantrums', but that's not the case always. South actors like Allu Arjun, Ajith Kumar, Thalapathy Vijay and Rishab Shetty among others believe in simple living. Zero starry tantrums, no attitude and are all very much disciplined. Earlier today, Vijay was papped at Hyderabad airport and the superstar, as you can see in the video, went through the security check like any other passenger.

One can see, Vijay is sporting a simple semi-formal attire and is wearing a face mask as he walks through the security check queue without bodyguards. Clearly, Thalapthy Vijay is a gem of a person, absolutely down to earth and has no starry tantrums. Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu' was released in theatre on January 11, along with Ajith Kumar's Thunivu. The makers hosted a grand success party for the film in Hyderabad yesterday, which was attended by music composer S Thaman, producer Dil Raju, and director Vamshi Paidipally among others.