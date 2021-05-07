Nora Fatehi shakes a leg to Thalapathy Vijay’s Vaathi Coming with Dance Deewane 3 contestants; Watch
The latest celebrity to shake a leg for the viral song Vaathi Coming is none other than Nora Fatehi, who is currently seen on Dance Deewane 3 as a guest judge. The makers of the show shared a promo, where the actress can be seen dancing for the song along with the contestants. The hit song number from Vijay's Master is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film hit the big screens on January 13 as a Pongal special.
Ready, Set, Vaathi Coming!!
Jabb dilon mei ho dance, toh Dance ki Deewangi toh chayegi hi!
Nora aur humaare contestants ki jabardast masti! #DanceDeewane3, Sat-Sun raat 9 baje, sirf #Colors par.#DD3 #DanceMachayenge #MaaSpecial #Vaathicoming
Anytime on @justvoot pic.twitter.com/YqxfqqMemL
— ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) May 6, 2021
Master had Vijay and Malavika Mohanan in the lead roles, while Vijay Sethupathi played the main antagonist. The film also featured Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah and Gauri Kishan in the lead roles. Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay will be next seen in the yet to be titled film directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. It has Pooja Hegde as the leading lady. The makers recently wrapped up a shooting schedule in Georgia. When the shooting was kickstarted, the makers shared a photo from the sets while giving us a glimpse of Vijay.