Nora Fatehi shakes a leg to Thalapathy Vijay’s Vaathi Coming with Dance Deewane 3 contestants; Watch

Thalapathy Vijay's Master was directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and the film's music was composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

The latest celebrity to shake a leg for the viral song Vaathi Coming is none other than Nora Fatehi, who is currently seen on Dance Deewane 3 as a guest judge. The makers of the show shared a promo, where the actress can be seen dancing for the song along with the contestants. The hit song number from Vijay's Master is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film hit the big screens on January 13 as a Pongal special.

However, the film’s audio tracks were released in 2020. All the songs became instant hit with the song Vaathi Coming creating massive records. While several celebrities including , Shanthnu Bhagyaraj and Nazriya have shared their movements for the song, this video of Nora Fatehi’s video has come as the most latest one. Before this, Indian bowler Ravichandran Ashwin performed the step while playing against England at Chennai’s Chepauk stadium.

Ready, Set, Vaathi Coming!!

Jabb dilon mei ho dance, toh Dance ki Deewangi toh chayegi hi!

Nora aur humaare contestants ki jabardast masti! #DanceDeewane3, Sat-Sun raat 9 baje, sirf #Colors par.#DD3 #DanceMachayenge #MaaSpecial #Vaathicoming Anytime on @justvoot pic.twitter.com/YqxfqqMemL — ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) May 6, 2021

Master had Vijay and Malavika Mohanan in the lead roles, while Vijay Sethupathi played the main antagonist. The film also featured Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah and Gauri Kishan in the lead roles. Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay will be next seen in the yet to be titled film directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. It has Pooja Hegde as the leading lady. The makers recently wrapped up a shooting schedule in Georgia. When the shooting was kickstarted, the makers shared a photo from the sets while giving us a glimpse of Vijay.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×