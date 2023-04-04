North meets South in Yentamma video song featuring Salman Khan, Ram Charan and Venkatesh

Salman Khan’s upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is sure to be a pan-Indian sensation as he has roped in superstars from Telugu Ram Charan and Venkatesh, fresh of the newfound success of RRR and the south cinema in general. Recently the team of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan released a new video song “Yentamma” which features all three stars shaking their leg to a whistle-worthy song number. The video has already been compared to Shah Rukh Khan’s and Deepika Padukone’s steps in the famous “Lungi Dance” video song from Chennai Express. The colourful video has taken social media by surprise.

Yentamma features Salman Khan, Ram Charan, and Venkatesh sharing screen

The video song Yentamma features Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, and Venkatesh for the most part to the tune composed by Payal Dev. Ram Charan makes his appearance towards the latter part of the song and steals the frame in the best possible way. The song features the three of them in traditional attire “Mundu “and in similar yellow-coloured shirts. The three share some steps reminiscent of the leg work of Jr NTR and Ram Charan from the Oscar-winning “Naatu Naatu”. The song is sure to be a chartbuster in the coming days and doubled the hype for the film all set for its EID release. Pooja Hegde too dances along with the others and already got fans excited about the film.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Upcoming Projects

Salman Khan is all geared up for the release of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which is touted to be an out-and-out action entertainer. Earlier the team had set out a song “Bathukamma” which also featured Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh. Ram Charan is all busy with Shankar’s Game Changer and Venkatesh was last seen in the Netflix show Rana Naidu and will be seen next in Saindhav, currently in production. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is all set for its pan-Indian release on 21st April and the video song is sure to get fans excited.

ALSO READ: Ram Charan, Salman Khan, Venkatesh dance in Yentamma Song; Fans can't keep calm, call 'Mega Mass chartbuster'