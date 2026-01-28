Not Alia Bhatt but Sai Pallavi to replace Deepika Padukone as Sumathi in Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD Part 2? Find out

Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD was a massive success at the box office upon its release in 2024. As the film is set to turn two years old this year, the makers are expected to begin filming its sequel from February 2026 onwards. Amid this, reports suggest that Sai Pallavi may replace Deepika Padukone in the franchise.

Is Sai Pallavi set to replace Deepika Padukone in Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD Part 2?

According to an online report, actress Sai Pallavi is being considered to replace Deepika Padukone in the sci-fi mythological epic Kalki 2898 AD Part 2. Earlier reports had suggested that Alia Bhatt might step into the role, but recent speculation indicates that Sai Pallavi is now the frontrunner.

However, this remains speculative for now, as the makers have not issued any official confirmation.

For the uninitiated, the creators of Kalki 2898 AD earlier confirmed that they will no longer be collaborating with Deepika Padukone. They stated that they were unable to establish a long-term partnership with the actress, citing commitment issues as the reason for her exit.

As per recent reports, Prabhas is expected to begin shooting for Kalki 2898 AD Part 2 from February 2, 2026, and will then resume work on Spirit and Fauji. The actor is reportedly planning to juggle the schedules of all three projects, ensuring back-to-back releases for fans.

More about Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD is a sci-fi mythological epic that begins at the end of the Mahabharata’s Kurukshetra War, marking the onset of the Kali Yuga in 3102 BC. After the war, Ashwatthama is entrusted by Lord Krishna with the responsibility of protecting Lord Vishnu’s final avatar when the time arrives.

Six thousand years later, in 2898 AD, the world has transformed into a harsh dystopia ruled through fear by a self-proclaimed god known as Supreme Yaskin. While most people attempt to appease him in hopes of gaining access to his abundant land, known as the Complex, others rise in rebellion against his tyranny.

As hope begins to fade, a new light emerges in the form of an unborn child in SUM-80, also known as Sumathi. With Yaskin and his followers determined to extract the child’s life force, an epic tale unfolds, setting the stage for the larger saga.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan in pivotal roles.

