Not Anuhska Shetty but THIS actress to play the lead in Gunasekhar's upcoming film Shakuntalam?

There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that actress Pooja Hegde could replace the Baahubali actress Anuhska Shetty in Gunasekhar's upcoming film titled Shakuntalam. The latest news reports about the Gunasekhar directorial state that the Nishabdham actress may not play the lead in the upcoming film. The news reports further add that the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actress Pooja Hegde could be seen as the female lead in the much awaited drama. As per news reports, filmmaker Gunasekhar's upcoming film, Shakuntalam is backed by Neelima Guna. The film is expected to be a romance saga.

The makers as per the news reports are planning to make Shakuntalam a pan India film. Mani Sharma will be composing music for the highly anticipated drama. The southern beauty Pooja Hegde will be seen as the lead in the upcoming film called Radhe Shyam. This film features the Baahubali star Prabhas in the lead. The cast and crew of the highly anticipated film are currently shooting in Italy.

The stunning actress Pooja Hegde also shared a picture alongside Prabhas as she celebrated a co-star's birthday. The actress also shared a gorgeous picture of herself on her Instagram account and the fans could not stop drooling over it. Radhe Shyam's first look poster was unveiled by the makers some time back. The fans and followers of the lead pair could not stop talking about it. The fans also took to social media to share their thoughts about the first look of the Radha Krishna Kumar directorial.

Credits :republic tv

