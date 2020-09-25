Not Anushka Shetty but THIS actress was the first choice for the suspense thriller Nishabdham?

The news reports state that the makers of the suspense thriller reportedly wanted Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu as the lead in the film. But, the film ultimately fell into Anushka Shetty's lap.

Soon after the nation went into a complete lockdown due to the outbreak of COVID 19.

The news reports stated that Anushka Shetty wasn't too happy with the decision made by the producers of the postponement of the film's release. The latest news update about the Anushka Shetty starrer states that Nishabdham will be releasing on October 2 on a digital streaming platform. The fans and followers of the Baahubali actress are eagerly looking forward to the film. The teaser of Anushka Shetty was released some time ago. The film audiences and fans are very excited about the film.

The fans and audience members also took to their social media handles to express their thoughts and feelings about the film. The film's teaser is extremely intriguing and has left the fans guessing about the film. The film, Nishabdham also features R Madhavan as a celebrity musician. The film's teaser hints that the suspense drama is like a complete edge of the seat thriller.

