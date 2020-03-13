Not Deepika Padukone but Katrina Kaif to star opposite Prabhas in Nag Ashwin's next?

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Prabhas' next film with director Nag Ashwin has been the talk of the town since its inception. Moviegoers are eagerly waiting for some more updates about the upcoming pan-India film. While Prabhas is busy with the shooting of his love saga opposite Pooja Hegde, fans of the Baahubali star are also waiting to know about his another pan Indian project. According to latest reports, not but might star opposite Prabhas in Nag Ashwin's next film.

Earlier, speculations were doing rounds that Deepika Padukone has been approached for the film. However, according to the latest update, Prabhas himself is keen on bringing Katrina Kaif on board, but no official word regarding the same has been made yet. Earlier, reports suggested that the film will be made at a whopping budget of Rs 250 crore and that the shooting might kick-start this year. Prabhas will be seen in a superhero avatar. Though the news of Prabhas to play superhero has not been announced officially, it has created a huge buzz among the audience. The film will be bankrolled by Aswini Dutt.

Who do you think will make a perfect pair opposite Prabhas? Deepika Padukone or Katrina Kaif?

An epic journey begins with pride. #Prabhas @nagashwin7 @VyjayanthiFilmshttps://t.co/WYEptLI3MF#PrabhasNagAshwin pic.twitter.com/bvlEmybv6F — Vyjayanthi Movies (@VyjayanthiFilms) February 26, 2020

Meanwhile, Prabhas is in Europe and is shooting for his upcoming untitled film, 'Prabhas 20'. Radha Krishna Kumar directorial stars Pooja Hegde in the female lead role. The makers might unveil the first look and title of the film on the occasion of Ugadi, i.e on March 25th.

